Casting off Trump: the women who can't stop knitting 'pussy hats' | World news | The Guardian

The National Mall in Washington could become a sea of bright pink the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as US president if the vision of a pair of Los Angeles women is realised.

For two months, Krista Suh and Jayna Zweiman have called on people around the world to make 1.17m pink “pussy hats” for those attending the Women’s March, a rally on 21 January organised in the hope of bringing attention to civil and human rights issues.

The name of the hats stems partly from Donald Trump’s comments in an infamous 2005 tape that came to light during his campaign. Discussing women, he said: “When you’re a star they let you do it. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”