Mystery Hackers Blow Up Secret NSA Hacking Tools in 'Final F--k You'

By Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:02 PM
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Source

A gang of elite hackers, believed by many to be Russian, say they’re quitting—just as Donald Trump gets ready to enter the Oval Office.

“So long, farewell peoples. TheShadowBrokers is going dark, making exit,” the group wrote on its darknet site. “Continuing is being much risk and bullshit, not many bitcoins.” The message was accompanied by a parting gift, described by the group as a “final fuck you”: an apparently complete NSA backdoor kit targeting the Windows operating system. The kit is comprised of 61 malicious Windows executables, only one of which was previously known to antivirus vendors.

Read more: http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/01/13/mystery-hackers-blow-up-secret-nsa-hacking-tools-in-final-fuck-you.html

