Sanders: Trump 'delusional' on voter fraud claims | TheHill

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) blasted President Trump on Tuesday for claiming that "illegals" cost him the popular vote.



"That is a total nonsensical statement," he told reporters at a weekly press conference, adding that it is a "delusional statement."



Trump made the claim during a closed-door Monday meeting with eight congressional leaders. White House press secretary Sean Spicer added Tuesday that the president believes voter fraud is rampant and that millions voted illegally. The claim, though, has been dismissed by state voting officials.