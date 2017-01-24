Newsvine

Museums Across the World Are Collecting Women's March Signs

The various Women’s March events across the world produced some epic protest signs — from witty quips about small hands to more serious placards about women’s reproductive rights. At the end of Saturday’s events, many marchers left their signs at government buildings (such as the White House), Trump-owned buildings (including those in New York and D.C.), and other public areas, causing many to wonder: What will happen to these important works of protest art?

Luckily, several museums across the world — from Washington, D.C., to Canada — as well as a number of libraries and digital publications have taken to Twitter to reveal that they have been collecting signs locally.

