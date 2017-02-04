According to the New York Times, both the New Yorker and Vanity Fair have said that they will not be attending this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner. Maybe they decided to drop out because it will be hosted this year by none other than the world’s worst comedy audience member—President Donald Trump.
News organizations and festivities begin pulling out of annual Correspondents Dinner with Trump
Sat Feb 4, 2017
