Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 182 Seeds: 4833 Comments: 71263 Since: Jan 2009

News organizations and festivities begin pulling out of annual Correspondents Dinner with Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 11:11 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

According to the New York Times, both the New Yorker and Vanity Fair have said that they will not be attending this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner. Maybe they decided to drop out because it will be hosted this year by none other than the world’s worst comedy audience member—President Donald Trump.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor