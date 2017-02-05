Childrearing Beliefs Were Best Predictor of Trump Support

A poll with four weird questions helps explain Trump’s surprising victory.

Much has been written about Donald Trump’s narcissism. According to the American Psychiatric Association's diagnostic manual (DSM-IV and V), a person suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder if he or she regularly exhibits most of the following characteristics:

(1) has exaggerated sense of self-importance;

(2) is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty;

(3) believes he is "special;"

(4) requires excessive admiration;

(5) has a sense of entitlement;

(6) selfishly takes advantage of others to achieve his own ends;

(7) lacks empathy;

(8) is often envious of others or believes that others are envious of him;

(9) shows arrogant, haughty, patronizing, or contemptuous behaviors or attitudes.

Other descriptions of narcissism include excessive concern with material wealth and especially the show of wealth; aggressive responses to criticism; denigration of those who are weaker, lower in status, or different; belief that the rules and norms that apply to others don’t apply to them; disregard for or rejection of facts that don’t support their inflated self-image; and (for men) a tendency to surround oneself with beautiful women for purposes of showing off one’s status.