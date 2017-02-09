Rosie O'Donnell Trolls White House With Bannon-Baiting Profile Pic | The Huffington Post

Is it really happening?
Days after fans urged “Saturday Night Live” to cast Rosie O’Donnell as White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, the comic and longtime nemesis to President Donald Trump changed her profile picture on Twitter:
Is it really happening?
Days after fans urged “Saturday Night Live” to cast Rosie O’Donnell as White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, the comic and longtime nemesis to President Donald Trump changed her profile picture on Twitter:
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment