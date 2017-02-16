When it comes to Donald Trump and Russia, congressional Republicans just can’t win.
The GOP needs the president to sign off on its agenda, so Republicans on Capitol Hill are still brushing off calls for an independent investigation into communications between Trump’s team and the Russian government, despite the drip-drip of new revelations.
But Republicans readily acknowledge that the investigation chatter is quickly engulfing any legislative momentum they gained after their resounding victories last November.
Trump's Russia scandal threatens GOP agenda - POLITICO
