Store Clerk Secretly Records Officer's Lewd Comments After He Shows Her Video of Him Masturbating

A Tennessee store clerk secretly recorded a South Carthage police officer repeatedly requesting nude photos from her after he showed her a video of himself masturbating.

Officer Frank Geisenhoffer in December was disciplined for his crude actions after Elizabeth Restrepo turned over the audio recordings to his superiors. The recordings were later obtained by News Channel 5.

Geisenhoffer was suspended for two weeks without pay and put on probation for a year following his indecent comments, according to documents detailing the officer’s reprimands. Geisenhoffer’s disciplinary action states that he conducted himself in a manner “unbecoming to a police officer and detrimental to the service.”