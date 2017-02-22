In the months since we watched FBI Director James Comey successfully rig the presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, the presumption was that Comey would go on to protect Trump from any criminal investigation once he was in the White House. But over the past week we’ve learned definitively that things are not playing out in that manner at all. Instead, as FBI agents circle Donald Trump like sharks and close in on taking him down, Comey has lost control entirely.
As FBI agents close in on taking Donald Trump down, James Comey is no longer in control - Palmer Report
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:24 PM
