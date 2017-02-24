Leaked DHS Report Undermines Trump's Argument for Travel Ban

Citizenship in one of the seven Muslim-majority countries included in President Trump’s travel ban is an “unlikely indicator” or terrorism ties, according to a report from the Department of Homeland Security published Friday by the Associated Press.

Compiled by DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis using public information, the report contradicts the White House’s argument that citizens from those seven counties pose a particular threat to the U.S. It points out that in the last six years, foreign-born U.S.-based terrorists have come from 26 counties, most of which are not included in the ban. Further, it says, while Iraq, Yemen, and Syria have terror groups that may attack the U.S., the other four counties in the ban — Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan — are “regionally focused.”