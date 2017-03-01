Newsvine

AP: White House staff ordered to preserve Russia records | TheHill

White House staffers have been told to preserve any materials related to Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election, according to The Associated Press. 
 
The White House counsel’s office handed down the order on Tuesday in a memo to aides, the news wire reported.
 
The move comes after Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee asked the White House and law enforcement agencies to keep materials related to Trump associates’ alleged ties to Russia. 

