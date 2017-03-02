Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) on Thursday sought to refute Attorney General Jeff Sessions's claim that his contact with Russia was because he was a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Sessions, a former Republican senator, spoke twice with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.
A Sessions spokesman insisted that the contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak was in his capacity as a member of the Armed Services Committee, not as a surrogate for Trump’s presidential campaign.
But McCaskill, also a member of the committee, tweeted that she has never had contact with the ambassador in her capacity on the Armed Services Committee.
Armed Services Committee Dem pokes at Sessions: We don't meet with ambassadors | TheHill
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 4:02 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment