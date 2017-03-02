AP: Homeland Security intel report disputes threat posed by travel ban nations | KIRO-TV

A new document uncovered by The Associated Press may make it more difficult for President Trump to reinstate his travel ban involving seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The draft report comes from the president's own Department of Homeland Security as the Trump administration tries to relaunch the travel ban put on hold by a lawsuit filed by the Washington state attorney general.

The newly revealed document from the Homeland Security Department says the country of citizenship appears to be an unreliable indicator of terrorist activity. It also says few of the countries impacted by the travel ban have terrorists that threaten the West.