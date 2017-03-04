Newsvine

Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping phones in Trump Tower - ABC News

President Trump is accusing former President Obama of wiretapping phones in Trump Tower in New York City during the presidential campaign.

The president made the claims in a series of tweets Saturday morning. The tweets come after an article Friday on the right-wing news site Breitbart claiming that the Obama administration obtained authorization to eavesdrop on the Trump campaign.

Trump compared the alleged wiretapping to the Watergate scandal under former President Nixon.

