Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping phones in Trump Tower - ABC News

President Trump is accusing former President Obama of wiretapping phones in Trump Tower in New York City during the presidential campaign.
The president made the claims in a series of tweets Saturday morning. The tweets come after an article Friday on the right-wing news site Breitbart claiming that the Obama administration obtained authorization to eavesdrop on the Trump campaign.
Trump compared the alleged wiretapping to the Watergate scandal under former President Nixon.
Seeded on Sat Mar 4, 2017 5:41 AM
