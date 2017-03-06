Report: Marine corps investigating nude photo scandal | TheHill

The Defense Department is conducting an investigation of a number of Marines who allegedly disseminated nude photos of female service members online.

A story on the investigation was published Saturday by The Center for Investigative Reporting and was completed by the nonprofit news organization The War Horse, which reports on war trauma.

According to the report, members of the Marine Corps posted the photos in a Facebook group called “Marines United,” which has almost 30,000 followers.

Enlisted members of the Marine Corps and officers on active duty were among the women in the photographs.