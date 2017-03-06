EIGHTH Russian Connected To Trump Found Dead | Crooks and Liars

Stop me if you've heard this one: A Russian operative with ties to Donald Trump dies.

It's not an unusual story. In fact, it's happened seven times in the last year.

It's hard out there for a potentially compromising conduit between Trump and Vladmir Putin.

This one strikes particularly close to home. Alex Oronov was found dead, according to a Facebook post by Andrii Artemenko, an Ukrainian MP. Oronov was apparently quite successful in agribusiness. He had an interest in an ethanol business set up by Michael and Bryan Cohen in the Ukraine. Michael Cohen is Donald Trump's attorney. Bryan, in addition to being Michael's brother, is Oronov's son-in-law. With Artemenko and others, Oronov had organized a "peace plan," which was described by The New York Times as a back-channel opportunity for the Trump administration: