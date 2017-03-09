Nigel Farage visits embassy home of Julian Assange | Daily Mail Online

Nigel Farage visited the Ecuadorian embassy today, sparking rumours of a meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The friend of Donald Trump, and formerly the leader of pro-Brexit party Ukip, was seen leaving the building in Knightsbridge, west London, where Assange has been holed up for the last five years.

He refused to say whether he had met Assange, who has hosted a number of famous and controversial figures during his time inside the embassy.