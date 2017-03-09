FBI still investigating Russian email server inside Trump Tower; Betsy DeVos connection confirmed - Palmer Report

Newsvine

FBI still investigating Russian email server inside Trump Tower; Betsy DeVos connection confirmed

Four months after it was first reported elsewhere that the FBI had gained a FISA warrant to investigate an alleged Russian email server inside Trump Tower, it’s now being confirmed by CNN that the FBI is still investigating the server in question. And one month after Palmer Report first reported that the server was connected to Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, this is also being confirmed. It appears these new confirmations have surfaced as a direct result of Trump’s recent false accusations about President Obama.

