GOP Congressman's White Supremacist Tweet: "We Can't Restore Our Civilization With Somebody Else's Babies."

Republican Congressman Steve King, who has a history of tip-toeing around white-nationalist rhetoric, fired off a tweet Sunday afternoon that reeked of white-supremacist ideology. The tweet referenced “culture and demographics” being fundamental to European and American “destiny” before closing with: “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” It is hard to read that any other way than it was written. It is an apparent, explicit call to protect white “culture and demographics” from immigrants. It’s the type of rhetoric that you might find at a Klan rally. Steve King is a congressman from Iowa.