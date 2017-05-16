Rep. Mark Walker on Twitter: "If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it must be government waste. https://t.co/JKgabZ47O5"

Each spring, mallard ducks return to Union Square. The male calls and female quacks echo across the ripping water and bounce off the stately statue of General Ulysses S. Grant. Families, some waiting to enter the Botanic Garden, others out for an evening stroll, watch the majestic ducks swim across the Capitol Reflecting Pool. The ducks have made the pool their home – an oasis in the urban jungle of Washington, D.C.— and as the temperatures rise in the region, newly-hatched ducklings will join the fray.

The Capitol Reflecting Pool was designed to serve as a counterpoint to the one at the western end of the National Mall, between the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument. Since its completion, the Capitol Reflecting Pool has been a popular attraction – for ducks and humans! The broad gently sloped limestone coping of the pool, however, has an unintended side-effect for our feathered-friends. Some ducklings have trouble climbing out of the pool or returning to it once out of the water.

The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) collaborated with City Wildlife, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating sick, orphaned and injured wild animals in Washington, D.C., to help the Capitol Hill ducklings.