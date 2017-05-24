Jared Kushner uses lawfare to extort money from poor tenants in Baltimore.

While much of the discussion of Kushner’s real-estate empire has focused on glitzy high-rises in New York City, Kushner also owns far more modest low-rise residential rental complexes across the country. The NY Times and Pro Publica have a superb exposé of shoddy conditions and exploitative, extortionate tactics used in Baltimore housing complexes owned by a company called “JK2 Westminster”. The JK stands for Jared Kushner’s initials.

The article describes the travails of one young woman who terminated her lease early, with permission from the landlord, a few months before Kushner bought the property. Kushner’s lawyers filed a court-case to extract several thousand dollars from the young woman. The judge ruled against her because she failed to attach a document. Her wages were garnished and her bank account emptied.