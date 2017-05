Liberal group targets Hannity advertisers over conspiracy theory | TheHill

A major liberal group is targeting advertisers for Sean Hannity's Fox News show as they look to push back against his promotion of a conspiracy theory surrounding a killed Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer.

Media watchdog group Media Matters For America on Tuesday published a list of Hannity's advertisers — a long list that includes major companies such as Allstate, Angie's List, Bayer, Capitol One, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mercedes-Benz and Publishers Clearing House.