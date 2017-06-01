Chris Brown, Johnny Depp, and the Politics of Ex Abuse | Bitch Media

Last week, reports surfaced that Chris Brown has been served with a restraining order by his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. Brown called the report a “super lie” though Tran’s legal representation confirmed that she received a protective order against him.

Tran claims that she endured intimate partner violence during their relationship and after their breakup. Her report includes references to being punched in the stomach and pushed down the stairs while she and Brown were together. She’s also accused Brown of threatening to kill her, telling various friends, “If I can’t have her then nobody can,” a notion that is, sadly, understood in abusive relationships across race, socioeconomic, and cultural backgrounds. To presume that abuse evaporates once an abusive relationship ends is to ignore the pervasive and alarming existence of something called “ex abuse.”