White House efforts to distract Trump from Russia are literally laugh-out-loud ineffective: report

President Donald Trump’s staffers have been trying to temper his obsession with the Russia probe, and the reporting on it, by starting his days with phone calls to outside legal advisers.

Those 6:30 a.m. calls are timed to give Trump some perspective on the case before he watches morning news shows and give him a sense of his legal team’s strategy for pushing back against the scandal engulfing his administration, three senior White House officials told the Washington Post.