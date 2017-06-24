Newsvine

Residents of a teenage Jared Kushner's first real estate venture recall living with raw sewage and no heat

According to a deep dive into Jared Kushner’s introduction into the family real estate business, former tenants who lived in the first apartments the teen Kushner purchased — with family money — recall living without heat and problems with raw sewage that no one saw fit to repair.

The Boston Globe spoke with tenants who lived in apartment complexes in the city of Somerville, northwest of Boston, who remember when Kushner, then an undergraduate at Harvard began purchasing properties and converting them into condos.

According to several roommates who claim Kushner wanted who renovate their apartment for sale at a later date — while they were living in it — Kushner tried to lowball them in direct violation of their lease, offering them $100 for the inconvenience.

