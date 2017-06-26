Donald Trump entered the Oval Office with zero political experience, touting his successes as one of New York’s most famous business moguls to carry his 2016 presidential campaign to victory. But the president's managerial skills can be described as "antagonistic," "authoritarian" and "confusing," according to some of the most prominent chief financial officers from around the world.
Global CFOs describe Trump as "reckless" and "erratic"
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 2:56 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment