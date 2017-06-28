Newsvine

Supreme Court rules for same-sex parents' birth certificate rights in Arkansas case

 The Supreme Court on Monday struck down an Arkansas law that treats same-sex couples differently than opposite-sex couples on their children's birth certificates.

The ruling came in an unsigned opinion from the court. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

