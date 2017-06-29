Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 197 Seeds: 5571 Comments: 78345 Since: Jan 2009

'The president grabbed vaginas!' CNN panel on Trump's ogling of woman reporter goes off the rails

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:40 AM
Discuss:

arlier this week, President Donald Trump interrupted his call with Irish Prime Minster Leo Varadkar to ogle female reporter who happened to be in the Oval Office.

“She has a nice smile on her face,” Trump told Varadkar of Irish reporter Caitríona Perry, who was in the Oval Office filming the call. “So I bet she treats you well.”

During a CNN panel on Wednesday, guests debated whether Trump’s flirtation with the reporter was innocent — or whether there was something more sinister involved.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor