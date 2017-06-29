'The president grabbed vaginas!' CNN panel on Trump's ogling of woman reporter goes off the rails

arlier this week, President Donald Trump interrupted his call with Irish Prime Minster Leo Varadkar to ogle female reporter who happened to be in the Oval Office.

“She has a nice smile on her face,” Trump told Varadkar of Irish reporter Caitríona Perry, who was in the Oval Office filming the call. “So I bet she treats you well.”

During a CNN panel on Wednesday, guests debated whether Trump’s flirtation with the reporter was innocent — or whether there was something more sinister involved.