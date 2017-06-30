‘Morning Joe’ hosts accuse White House of blackmail over National Enquirer story

“Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Friday accused the White House of blackmailing and threatening them with a damaging story in the National Enquirer unless the duo apologized to President Trump for their coverage of his administration.

The pair appeared on their MSNBC morning show to respond to Trump’s Thursday twitter attack in which he described them as “low I.Q.” and “psycho” and suggested Brzezinski got a face-lift.