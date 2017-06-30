Jared Kushner Calls Rex Tillerson's Lashing Out At White House Aide Johnny DeStefano Unprofessional: Report | International Business Times

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson lost his cool with a White House official over delays in getting the appointment of his proposed nominees for State Department positions, Politico reported Wednesday. The episode left other officials stunned and prompted senior White House aide Jared Kushner to call the outburst unprofessional, the report added.

The incident reportedly took place in Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’ office June 23 in the presence of Priebus, Kushner, and Margaret Peterlin, the secretary of state’s chief of staff. Tillerson lashed out at DeStefano — the head of presidential personnel office — after the White House blocked the secretary of state’s choices for senior State Department jobs, Politico reported.