STASI: Lunatic Trump has dangerous fixation on women he dislikes - NY Daily News

The man with his finger on the trigger has become an unhinged sicko with a terrifying obsession about blood pouring out and off of the women he dislikes.

Or maybe, it’s how he imagines all women.

Or perhaps he now just hates all women.

The images of bloodied women — which he returned to once again Thursday morning with a horrific tweet about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski — are so disturbing, so dangerous an obsession for ANYONE to have (let alone the most powerful man in the world) that it’s nearly unfathomable in this day, this age, and within the corridors of power in this country.