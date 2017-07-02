The Badass Personalities of People Who Like Being Alone

Four studies shatter stereotypes of people who like to be alone

There are people who like being alone, maybe even love it. What do you think they are like? Does your mind immediately leap to the misanthrope or the dreaded loner hiding away somewhere plotting his next murder? As Anneli Rufus told us in her wonderful Party of One: The Loners’ Manifesto, those don’t capture real loners. True loners are people who embrace their alone time. Those who lash out are typically alone against their will. They want to be included. They want to be loved by the objects of their desire. But they’ve been excluded and rejected instead. That exclusion and rejection (among other things) fuels their hostility and rage.