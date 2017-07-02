— The Vision Quest — The Seeker's Path to Communion with Creation - The Four Winds

he vision quest is an age-old ritual for connecting with Spirit and our own deepest purpose. It is traditionally a solitary pilgrimage — similar to the retreats undertaken by Jesus and the Buddha — preceded in many cultures by fasting and meditation. The seeker then goes deep into the forest or another natural setting and opens to divine guidance.
The Vision Quest — The Seeker's Path to Communion with Creation
