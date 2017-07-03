Hey GOP, Trump's Misogyny and Obsession With Revenge Are Nothing New – Mother Jones

It was no shock that Donald Trump set the political media world ablaze on Thursday morning when he tweet-blasted MSNBC morning co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as “psycho” and “crazy,” focusing his fire on “low I.Q.” Brzezinski and claiming she had been “bleeding badly” from plastic surgery during a visit to his ritzy Mar-a-Lago estate. On cue, the indignation poured forth, with Republicans wringing their hands. GOP Senator Ben Sasse tweeted, “Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.” His colleague Lindsey Graham bemoaned, “Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.” House Speaker Paul Ryan remarked, “Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment.”

But Trump was not acting in an exceptional manner; he was combining two of the driving forces of his personality, both of which were well documented before he was elected: misogyny and revenge. In fact, he was just following his personal code of conduct—as Melania Trump’s response to this tweetstorm made clear.