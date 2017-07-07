Leonard Pitts Jr.: The United States is anything but

“Well, I don’t know what will happen now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead.” — Martin Luther King Jr., April 3, 1968

“But what we know — what we have seen — is that America can change.” — Barack Obama, March 18, 2008

Some of you may recognize the epigraph above from my novel “Grant Park.” Apologies for recycling, but what seemed apropos for that fiction seems doubly so for this fact: On the occasion of its 241st birthday, the “United” States is anything but.