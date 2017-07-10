Newsvine

Another Day, Another Apology for Harassment in Silicon Valley

Marc Canter, tech entrepreneur and co-founder of Macromedia, says he’s sorry. Or, at least, now that he’s been called out by women of Silicon Valley on Twitter and in the New York Times, he’s saying he’s sorry. Last week, the Times published a piece highlighting several stories from women in the tech space who allegedly have been harassed and discriminated against by their male peers. Canter was among those named, prompting him to publish an apology letter on Medium earlier this week. (His apology follows a similar note from VC and former Shark Tank star Chris Sacca, who was also called out by the Times.)

