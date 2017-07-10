Earlier this month, half a dozen women stepped forward with stories of sexual harassment involving Justin Caldbeck, co-founder of Binary Capital. Since then, Caldbeck has taken an indefinite leave of absence, and Binary is being sued by one former employee, Ann Lai, for harassment and defamation after she quit the firm. Matt Mazzeo, Binary’s newest partner, has also left the firm, Axios reports. Between the crisis at Binary, a well-known firm in the tech industry, and at Uber, men in Silicon Valley are being forced to confront what female tech workers and entrepreneurs have been saying for years: The tech industry has a serious, debilitating sexism problem. And some of the men are finally, openly admitting this – but maybe only when prompted by the New York Times.
VC Chris Sacca Apologizes to Women Amid Susan Wu Misconduct
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 10:44 PM
