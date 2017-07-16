Newsvine

Donald Trump Jr. Hires Crime Mob Lawyer for Russia Investigation

Sun Jul 16, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. has hired New York lawyer Alan Futerfas to represent him in ongoing investigations regarding his father Donald Trump and his potential ties to Russia, according to Reuters. Futerfas, a criminal defense lawyer, has had experience in the past representing members of organized crime mobs, particularly the GambinoGenovese, and Colombo families.

