A Trump-branded golf course in California is facing a steep falloff in business ever since last year’s presidential election.
The Washington Post reports that the Trump National Golf Course Los Angeles has faced a 13 percent year-over-year drop in greens fees since the start of the year.
'It's just dead all the time': California Trump golf course faces big downturn since election
Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 5:34 PM
