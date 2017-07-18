Newsvine

'It's just dead all the time': California Trump golf course faces big downturn since election

A Trump-branded golf course in California is facing a steep falloff in business ever since last year’s presidential election.

The Washington Post reports that the Trump National Golf Course Los Angeles has faced a 13 percent year-over-year drop in greens fees since the start of the year.

