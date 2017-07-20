Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 200 Seeds: 5641 Comments: 79315 Since: Jan 2009

Excerpts From The Times's Interview With Trump - The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Thu Jul 20, 2017 9:19 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Trump spoke on Wednesday with three New York Times reporters — Peter Baker, Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman — in an exclusive interview in the Oval Office. Also in attendance was Hope Hicks, a White House spokeswoman. At one point, the president’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump appeared at the door, and her daughter, Arabella, entered the room.

The following are excerpts from that conversation, transcribed by The Times. They have been lightly edited for content and clarity, and omit several off-the-record comments and asides.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor