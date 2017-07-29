Cliven Bundy Cohort Gets 68 Years for Role in BLM Standoff

Even if his blindness should go away, Cliven Bundy supporter Gregory Burleson likely won’t see the light of day outside of a federal prison after being sentenced to more than 68 years Wednesday.

Burleson, 53, traveled from his hometown of Phoenix to support rancher Cliven Bundy in his effort to stop the Bureau of Land Management from impounding up to 1,000 head of cattle in April 2014.