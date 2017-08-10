Racist Motive, Or Just A Display? Controversy Over Walmart Clothes

An uproar has started over a clothing display noticed at a North Las Vegas Walmart. While some see nothing but clothing dangling, others say it looks more like a KKK advertisement.

Customers at the Lake Mead Boulevard noted that clothing hanging from the ceiling look a little too much like people. And since the garments chosen for the display all contain some black in them, some say it looks like black people being hung.

When an ABC 13 News reporter showed people on the street photos of the display, he's gotten some varied reactions. One man claims he saw 'four black items hanging from the ceiling as if they were four black people.'

One customer insisted that 'someone should be punished,' according to ABC 13.