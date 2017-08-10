Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 202 Seeds: 5692 Comments: 80256 Since: Jan 2009

Student Madison Kohn forwards unsolicited dick pic to sender's mother | Metro News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: metro.co.uk
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 8:57 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

If you’re feeling a little chilly, this is the perfect story to read, as your blood will soon be a-boiling.

A woman at Arizona State University in Phoenix, US was pushed over the edge when she received one unsolicited dick pic too many.

In a very 2017 sad state of affairs, 20-year-old student Madison had already been forced to put a dick pic disclaimer on her Tinder profile.

‘If you send me dick pics I will send them to your mom’ she states on her dating app bio.

She follows it up with: ‘That being said, I think I’m pretty chill, are you?’, which to us sends out a message of: ‘I am a sassy feminist but I’m a bloody cool gal if you’re not a total douchebag’.

‘I had just been fed up with receiving them in the past and my friends have also received them,’ she told Metro.co.uk.

‘It’s a funny and creative way to address the pictures, so why not put it in my Tinder bio?’

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor