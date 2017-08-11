Trump Accidentally Endorses His Own Pizzagate Conspiracy | Vanity Fair

s a general rule, Twitter etiquette dictates that unless one’s bio states otherwise, retweets and likes are generally considered some kind of endorsement of the linked-to content. Or, at the very least, an indication that it contains interesting or important information. This has certainly been the case for Donald Trump, who frequently retweets or reposts people (or, more often than not, Fox & Friends) who praise him. It doesn’t necessarily matter much who is doing the praising: during his campaign, Trump retweeted apparent white supremacists on more than one occasion. This week, he responded to a fake pro-Trump account that was being used to sell unofficial Trump merchandise.

Trump has used Twitter’s “like” feature more sparingly. Since creating his account in 2009, there are only 12 tweets that the president has “liked,” not counting any that he subsequently unendorsed. That number temporarily ticked up to 13 when Trump “liked” the following:

You are Lazy and the Black Guy had a much harder work ethic than you. It's your fault mainly, the GOP's next