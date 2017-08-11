Newsvine

Report: Manafort Tipped Off Feds to Don Jr.'s Russia Meeting

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: New York Magazine
Seeded on Fri Aug 11, 2017 7:24 PM
Paul Manafort squealed to authorities about the now-infamous 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, Bloomberg reports in a piece about special counsel Robert Mueller putting the screws to the former Trump campaign manager. The revelation about the meeting, which Manafort attended, is buried in a story that emphasizes Mueller’s attempt to flip the 68-year-old Trump ally and make him an asset for the prosecution.

