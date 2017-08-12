1 dead after vehicle plows into marchers after clashes at Charlottesville white nationalist rally; driver in custody - LA Times

A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white supremacist rally in downtown Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon in this usually quiet college town.

A hospital official says one person has died and 19 were injured in the crash. The mayor of Charlottesville said via Twitter on Saturday that he is "heartbroken" to announce that a "life has been lost."

A state official says driver of car that hit the protesters in is in custody.