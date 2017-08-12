Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 203 Seeds: 5710 Comments: 80404 Since: Jan 2009

1 dead after vehicle plows into marchers after clashes at Charlottesville white nationalist rally; driver in custody - LA Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
Seeded on Sat Aug 12, 2017 1:41 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white supremacist rally in downtown Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon in this usually quiet college town.

A hospital official says one person has died and 19 were injured in the crash. The mayor of Charlottesville said via Twitter on Saturday that he is "heartbroken" to announce that a "life has been lost."

A state official says driver of car that hit the protesters in is in custody. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor