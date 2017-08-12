A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white supremacist rally in downtown Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon in this usually quiet college town.
A hospital official says one person has died and 19 were injured in the crash. The mayor of Charlottesville said via Twitter on Saturday that he is "heartbroken" to announce that a "life has been lost."
A state official says driver of car that hit the protesters in is in custody.
1 dead after vehicle plows into marchers after clashes at Charlottesville white nationalist rally; driver in custody - LA Times
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Aug 12, 2017 1:41 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment