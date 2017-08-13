Newsvine

Charlottesville suspect held hate group shield before attack - NY Daily News

SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
James Fields Jr., the maniac driver who police say steered his beloved Dodge Challenger into a crowd of peaceful protesters in Charlottesville, Va., had been brandishing a shield emblazoned with a white supremacist emblem just hours before the deadly rampage Saturday.

The Daily News photographed Fields on the front lines of a volatile rally about 10:30 a.m. — flanked by other white men in polo shirts and tan slacks clutching the racially charged black-and-white insignia of the Vanguard America hate group.

