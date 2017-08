These two torchbearers are Ryan Martin (L) and Jacob Dix (R) of Centerville, Ohio #ExposeTheAltRight #Charlottesville Source

Yes, You're Racist‏ @YesYoureRacist 4h4 hours ago

Replying to @YesYoureRacist This is James Allsup -- speaker at the alt-right rally, Wash State U. College Republicans president, and one of @bakedalaska's racist homies Source

Stormfronters are complaining that they and other Nazi, KKK and white supremacists are being outed on Twitter.

Twitter Account Doxxing Pro-Whites Who Attended Charlottesville Rally Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) on Twitter

UPDATE: Cole White, the first person I exposed, no longer has a job 💁‍♂️ #GoodNightColeWhite #ExposeTheAltRight #Charlottesville Source

They're right. There's plenty of people identifying them and reporting them to their employers and other places that matter to the bigots.