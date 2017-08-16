Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 206 Seeds: 5742 Comments: 80792 Since: Jan 2009

Gwinnett judge: Those offended by Confederate statues are 'snowflakes'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 3:21 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A Gwinnett County judge and longtime local politician has been suspended after making controversial Facebook posts about protests over Confederate memorials in Charlottesville, Virginia, and elsewhere.

Judge Jim Hinkle — a magistrate judge who served as mayor of the city of Grayson for more than two decades before retiring in 2013 — took to Facebook on Saturday to label the Charlottesville protesters “snowflakes” with “no concept of history.” On Tuesday morning, he followed that missive with another post, this one comparing “the nut cases tearing down monuments” to the so-called Islamic State. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor